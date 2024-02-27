Gary Neville makes bold statement on Manchester United managerial situation amid pressure on Erik ten Hag

Manchester United will have a crucial summer as the club face an uncertain task of redevelopment despite having the most expensive squad in the Premier League. With fading hopes of Champions League football for the next campaign and a partial takeover by new owners, United could face the biggest test in its redevelopment including the future of manager Erik ten Hag. The Dutch gaffer has been on the receiving end of poor results this campaign and according to former captain Gary Neville, Ten Hag’s future is already decided.

Neville makes bold statement

"If you look at [Omar Berrada] coming in from City as CEO, and looking to get Dan Ashworth from Newcastle, they're going to make a decision quite quickly if they haven't already," he said.

"I suspect Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dave Brailsford already know whether Erik ten Hag will be the manager next season. I can't believe they're going to wait until May to make that decision, and then leave themselves short.

"Where Man Utd have been found out in the last 10 years in recruitment is making poor decisions, late decisions, not being ahead of the game,” Neville added.

Ten Hag has struggled for the majority of his second full season with the club seeing a group-stage exit from the Champions League while being eliminated early in the League Cup. United’s chances of landing silverware are all but done as they are not in the Premier League title race while Manchester City and Liverpool are still going well in the FA Cup as well.

Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Fulham was the latest embarrassment for the club as they linger in the sixth position, eight points adrift of fourth place Aston Villa. A win could have seen them go level with Spurs in fifth position; however, they will need a turn of fortunes.