Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars preview: LPL 2022 GG vs CS live streaming & TV channel, predicted lineups

The seventh match of the Lanka Premier League (LPL 2022) will pit the Galle Gladiators against the Colombo Stars On Sunday, December 11, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. The Gladiators have not had the best of starts, despite being headed by top-order hitter Kusal Mendis. They have a net run rate of -1.579 and are at the bottom of the points standings after losing both of their matches. Meanwhile, the Colombo Stars, led by Angelo Mathews, sit in the centre of the standings with two points and a dismal net run rate of -2.500. Their season began with a 109-run loss to the Kandy Falcons, in which Hasaranga struck a hat-trick. But they made amends by defeating Dambulla Aura by nine runs in the following match.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match prediction

Despite winning their most recent game, the Stars didn’t appear in the best shape. So the Gladiators have a fantastic opportunity to climb the standings. However, nothing can be predicted before the toss happens.

Prediction: The team batting first will win the match

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars predicted lineups

Colombo Stars:

Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Angelo Mathews (c), Charith Asalanka, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal, Navod Paranavithana, Karim Janat, Dominic Drakes, Suranga Lakmal, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq

Galle Gladiators:

Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis (c), Azam Khan (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwan Thushara

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars team squad

Galle Gladiators:

Kusal Mendis (captain), Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Sammu Ashan, Azam Khan (wicketkeeper), Sachindu Colombage, Nuwan Pradeep, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lakshan Gamage, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Tharindu Kaushal, Nipun Malinga, Mohammad Hasnain, Kusal Perera (wicketkeeper), Lakshan Sandakan, Movin Subasingha, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nimesh Vimukthi

Colombo Stars:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Charith Asalanka, Chamod Battage, Ravi Bopara, Dinesh Chandimal (wicketkeeper), Niroshan Dickwella (wicketkeeper), Dominic Drakes, Nishan Madushka, Benny Howell, Ishan Jayaratne, Karim Janat, Kevin Koththigoda, Chathuranga Kumara, Suranga Lakmal, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Muditha Lakshan, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Naveen-ul-Haq, Navod Paranavithana, Seekkuge Prasanna, Kasun Rajitha, Romario Shepherd, Jeffrey Vandersay

Where to watch Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match live

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match can be watched on Sony Sports Network channels in India on TV. The match will also be live-streamed on Sony LIV app and website. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV channels in India.

Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars match details

This is the seventh match of the Lanka Premier League 2022. The match will be played between Galle Gladiators vs Colombo Stars on December 11, Sunday at 3:00 PM IST and local time. The venue of the match is the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

