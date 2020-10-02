'G for Goat': Netizens react to Messi vs Ronaldo in Champions League Photograph:( AFP )
This is the first time Cristiano and Lionel will play each other in the group stage of the Champions League. .
Football fans are overjoyed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on the pitch after almost two years after Barcelona and Juventus were drawn into the Champions League 2020-21 Group G.
Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement for the match between the two legends.
For the last time I would get to watch Messi vs C.Ronaldo play against each other one more time #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/imBHSE4P15— Farouk Abimbola Abdulsalam (@Akanopeacemaker) October 1, 2020
Ronaldo and Messi both in Group G— Omo Grandma (@oluwaseyii01) October 1, 2020
G for GOAT.. And you tell me this wasn’t planned ? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Cb7lihqZXF
Ronaldo and Messi in group G— Alabi_Blacknd 🌚 (@temidayo_XO) October 1, 2020
G for goat
I see what you did there #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/O0UG8EJI5D
Messi and Ronaldo to Dynamo Kiev goalkeeper pic.twitter.com/jONwTfqaCV— 🎥ernst (@ERNESTHDGAMERX) October 1, 2020
The grand old men of football will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. @juventusfcen v @FCBarcelona. Ronaldo v Messi. 👌🏻— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2020
Ronaldo and Messi in group 'G' because they are 'GOATS' #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/6Wa7zhPL5G— Unwanted Friend😒🌚 (@holardamolar) October 1, 2020
When Messi and Ronaldo are drawn in the same Champions League group 🕺 pic.twitter.com/cccZkOj8vp— ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 1, 2020
Barcelona and Juventus are drawn along with Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have faced each other several times in La Liga's prestigious El Clasico clash. However, the Real Madrid star left the club after Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus in 2018.