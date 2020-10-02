'G for Goat': Netizens react to Messi vs Ronaldo in Champions League

Football fans are overjoyed as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on the pitch after almost two years after Barcelona and Juventus were drawn into the Champions League 2020-21 Group G.

Also read: Messi says he wants to 'put an end' to Barcelona feuding

This is the first time Cristiano and Lionel will play each other in the group stage of the Champions League. .

Netizens took to Twitter to share their excitement for the match between the two legends.

For the last time I would get to watch Messi vs C.Ronaldo play against each other one more time #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/imBHSE4P15 — Farouk Abimbola Abdulsalam (@Akanopeacemaker) October 1, 2020 ×

Ronaldo and Messi both in Group G



G for GOAT.. And you tell me this wasn’t planned ? #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/Cb7lihqZXF — Omo Grandma (@oluwaseyii01) October 1, 2020 ×

Ronaldo and Messi in group G



G for goat

I see what you did there #UCLdraw pic.twitter.com/O0UG8EJI5D — Alabi_Blacknd 🌚 (@temidayo_XO) October 1, 2020 ×

The grand old men of football will face each other in the Champions League group stage for the first time. @juventusfcen v @FCBarcelona. Ronaldo v Messi. 👌🏻 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 1, 2020 ×

When Messi and Ronaldo are drawn in the same Champions League group 🕺 pic.twitter.com/cccZkOj8vp — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) October 1, 2020 ×

Barcelona and Juventus are drawn along with Dynamo Kyiv and Ferencvaros.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have faced each other several times in La Liga's prestigious El Clasico clash. However, the Real Madrid star left the club after Ronaldo's transfer to Juventus in 2018.