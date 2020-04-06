From Virat Kohli, PV Sindhu to MC Mary Kom: Sports fraternity lights diyas, candles to show solidarity in fight against COVID-19

The entire Indian sports fraternity on Sunday came forward while joining millions of fellow countrymen in a bid to show solidarity in the battle against COVID-19 and thank the healthcare professionals and others who are in the front line of the defence in the battle against the dreaded virus.

From cricketers such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, to name a few, to six-time Boxing World Champions MC Mary Kam and PV Sindhu – everyone came out in their respective balconies and gardens and lit diyas and candles at 9 pm for 9 minutes on Sunday to show unity against the battle against COVID-19 as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Some of them took to social media platforms to share their photos and videos while lighting up diyas and candles on Sunday evening.

"My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let's also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness," Tendulkar wrote while sharing a family picture with lights.

ALSO READ: Vijender Singh hopes for pro career to resume in second half of 2020

My family & I thank the selfless #SanitationWarriors cleaning our surroundings & hospitals, disinfecting affected areas & thus keeping the virus at bay. Let’s also reignite our pledge to take care of our elders, the most vulnerable - by ensuring their physical & mental wellness. pic.twitter.com/tTheS9oO4I — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 5, 2020 ×

In solidarity with each and every single person who is playing their part. We are all in this together and shall overcome this soon.

Om Shantih Shantih Shantih#9बजे9मिनट pic.twitter.com/Q32a1cZRpa — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 5, 2020 ×

A prayer in unity does make a difference. Pray for every being and stand together https://t.co/EcmiX7EcoA — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 5, 2020 ×

ALSO READ: French club doctor 'commits suicide' after coronavirus diagnosis

As many as 40 sportspersons on Friday had held a video-conference meeting with PM Modi to discuss the situation surrounding COVID-19 virus. Many of them gave their suggestions to the Indian prime minister and mutually agreed that they need to spread more awareness regarding the dreaded virus on their respective social media handles.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases in India saw a sharp spike death toll, thus far, crossed the 100-mark, whereas the total number of positive cases crossed 4000.