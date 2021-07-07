From Tendulkar to Sehwag: Cricketing icons wish MS Dhoni, a very happy birthday!

India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni turned 40 on Wednesday and several cricketing icons, including Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar, took to Twitter to wish the veteran wicketkeeper.

Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and wrote: "A colleague, captain & friend! Happy Birthday, Mahi. Wishing you a wonderful year ahead full of joy and good health."

Virender Sehwag added his usual humour while wishing MSD. Former India opener made a Twitter thread for the skipper showing his wishes for Dhoni since 2016. His every wish had a unique text from Viru, for this year Sehwag tweeted: "Mahendra - meaning Lord of the Sky. Certainly pleased the skies with his big hitting when he bust onto the scene and then by earning the love of so many people on earth pleased the earth as well. Once in a generation player,#HappyBirthdayMSDhoni"

Virat Kohli also wished his former captain on turning 40.

ICC also took to Twitter to wish Captain Cool.

Despite almost a year after his retirement, Dhoni is among the top six-hitters in cricket. The 40-year-old has 78 sixes in Tests, 229 in ODIs and 52 in T20Is. His mammoth six in the 2012 Commonwealth Bank series became a highlight of his cricketing career.

He is the only captain in the history of Cricket to win all ICC trophies. Under his captaincy, India won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20, the 2010 and 2016 Asia Cups, the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy.

Dhoni's behind the stumps magic is known to all. His lightning-fast speed earned him the wicketkeeper with most stumpings (120) in ODI cricket. He is the first Indian wicket-keeper to take 300 ODI catches and the fourth wicket-keeper in the world who achieved this milestone.

He also holds a record of most dismissals (87) as wicket-keeper in T20Is and Most catches (54) as wicket-keeper in T20Is.

MS Dhoni, with 294 dismissals in his Test career, ranks first in the all-time dismissals list by Indian wicket-keepers.