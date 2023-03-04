From Tendulkar to Gilchrist, here's how top players paid tribute to Shane Warne on his death anniversary

It’s been one year since the great Shane Warne left us. On March 4th, 2022 Warne, who was partying in Thailand was found unresponsive in his villa, and despite best efforts from the medical staff available, he couldn’t be saved. Aged 52, Warne passed away due to a suspected cardiac arrest. It was about time before this heart-wrenching news broke out and the cricketing world went into a frenzy.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, March 4th which happens to be his first death anniversary, former cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, Adam Gilchrist, and Michael Vaughan among others, and also Warne’s fans from across the world paid tribute to the Australian legend.

Regarded as the greatest leg-spinner the game has ever seen, Warne ended up being the second-highest wicket-taker in Tests with 708 scalps to his name. Having achieved so much in his 15-year-old decorated international career, Shane was known for bowling not one but two ‘Ball of the Centuries’ – one to England’s Mike Gatting in 1993 at Old Trafford in Manchester and then to Andrew Strauss 12 years later in 2005 in Edgbaston. More so that it was Strauss only who became Warne’s 700th Test wicket during the Boxing Day Test at the G in 2007.

Besides this, there are a couple of records that belong to him and are unlikely to get broken at least in near future. First, Warne holds the record for picking the most wickets – 96 in a single calendar year in 2005 that included 40 wickets in the away Ashes in England. Secondly, the legendary leg-spinner also has the most wickets (195) to his name in the Ashes, which is 38 more than the second-placed Glenn McGrath.

Other than being Australia’s highest wicket-taker across all formats (1001 that includes 293 ODI wickets), Warne had also won the 1999 World Cup in England, picking up four for 33 in the final against Pakistan that earned him the Player of the Match Award too.

Let’s have a look at who all paid tribute to Warne on his first death anniversary -

We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie! pic.twitter.com/j0TQnVS97r — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2023 ×

To the man who inspired me to chase a dream and the bloke who was a dream to have on your side…may you both continue to #RIP 😔💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/CJVGr5kz1d — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 3, 2023 ×

Remembering Shane Warne.



Our memories will never fade. pic.twitter.com/Pz5wCaEAe1 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) March 4, 2023 ×