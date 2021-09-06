From Porche 911 to Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: 5 ridiculously expensive things owned by MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni, the former Indian captain, is a legendary name in world cricket. Dhoni broke into the scene at the international level in late 2004 and became a household name by 2007. From thereon, there was no looking back for the wicketkeeper-batsman, who made a name for himself through his astute leadership, brilliant reflexes behind the stumps, big-hitting and finishing abilities along with being a handy batsman in Tests.

Dhoni remains a big name in the cricketing fraternity despite retiring from the gentlemen's game, at the highest level, on August 15, 2020. Courtesy his resounding success for Team India and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, the 40-year-old remains one of the richest cricketers ever. Here's a collection of some ridiculously expensive things owned by the keeper-batsman -

1) Porche 911 (Rs 2.50 crore)

One of the most expensive cars in Dhoni's wholesome collection is the grand Porche 911. As per Financial Express, the supercar is priced at a whopping Rs 2.50 crore and can go from 0-100 km/hr in just 4.5 seconds. Phew! That's some speed.

2) Ferrari 599 GTO (Rs 1.39 crore)

Another beast in India's most successful captain's signature collection is the Ferrari 599 GTO. For the unversed, it is priced at around Rs 1.39 crore. Dhoni was gifted the beauty after leading the Men in Blue to a historic World Cup triumph in 2011.

3) Pontiac Firebird Trans Am (Rs 68 lakh)

Dhoni added the vintage Pontiac Firebird Trans Am to his collection on August 15, 2020. It reached his farmhouse, in Ranchi, on the day he called it quits from international cricket. His wife Sakshi Dhoni shared the development on Instagram, with a picture of the American muscle car. Dhoni has reportedly purchased a second-generation model of the TransAm, at a hefty price of Rs 68 lakh, as per GQ.

4) Confederate Hellcat X132 (Rs 30 lakh)

Dhoni is a bike-lover. It isn't a hidden fact among his ardent fans. He added the stunning bike, Confederate Hellcat, to his collection in 2018 for a price of Rs 27 lakh. It is one of the heaviest bikes, comprising a huge 2.2-liter V-Twin.

5) Hummer H2 (Rs 72 lakh)

Dhoni's picture of leaving for home, from the Ranchi airport, in his Hummer H2 went viral in no time in late 2016. Back then, India-New Zealand ODIs were on in India and the jaw-dropping reactions of the Kiwi cricketers Ross Taylor and Tom Latham hogged maximum limelight on social media.

Hummer H2 is worth around Rs 72 lakh and is one of the most powerful cars in the world.