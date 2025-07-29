/ From boundaries to box office: 5 cricketers who acted in films

Cricket and cinema are two of the greatest passions in India. Fans cheer passionately for their favourite cricketers in stadiums and celebrate enthusiastically for their beloved stars on the big screen. Occasionally, these two worlds' protagonists have swapped their roles, as when Farhan Akhtar portrayed a sprinter in "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag" or when the late Sushant Singh Rajput played former India skipper MS Dhoni in his biopic. However, here’s an interesting twist: some real-life cricketers have turned onto the big screen, not just for advertisements or promotions, but as part of movies. Sounds unusual, right? Let’s take a look at five cricketers who made it to the big screens.

1. Shikhar Dhawan

India’s ‘Gabbar’ of batting made a surprise pitch in Bollywood. Shikhar Dhawan charmed audiences with a cameo in the movie ‘Double XL’, performing alongside Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi in a dream sequence.

2. Harbhajan Singh

India’s spin wizard Harbhajan Singh, famously known for trapping batters in front of the stumps, has spun his charismatic web on the big screen too. Fondly known as 'Bhajji,' he has featured in films like Victory, BhaJi in Problem and the Tamil comedy film Dikkiloona.

3. Irfan Pathan

India's premier left-arm quick, Irfan Pathan, made his acting debut with the Tamil film Cobra. Playing a law-enforcement officer, he impressed fans despite mixed reviews for the movie.

4. Ajay Jadeja

Former India player, Ajay Jadeja, known for his natural athleticism and energetic running between the wickets, was one of India's reliable middle-order batters in the 1990s. After retiring from cricket, he made into acting with the film ‘Khel’, alongside Sunny Deol. Currently, he is often seen in the commentary box.

5. Brett Lee