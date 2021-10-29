French Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty beat another Indian duo, advance into quarterfinals

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty edged out another Indian duo to cruise into the quarter-finals of the men's doubles in the ongoing French Open here at the Stade Pierre de Coubertin on Thursday.

Battling it out at Court 2, Rankireddy and Shetty defeated compatriots M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 15-21, 21-10, 21-9 in 58 minutes.

In another late-night encounter, Sourabh Verma bowed out after losing to Japan`s Kenta Nishimoto 12-21, 9-21 in just 37 minutes.

The Japenese was in control of the tie from the word go as he dominated and cruised into the next round with ease.

Earlier, India`s ace shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Danish badminton player Line Christophersen in straight sets to move into the third round of the women`s singles event by winning 21-19, 21-9.

Lakshya Sen also entered into the third round of the ongoing tournament after defeating Singapore`s Loh Kean Yew 21-17, 21-13.