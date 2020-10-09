French Open, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Preview and where to watch it online

Greece's Tsitsipas will take on Serbian and world no 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of French Open.

Also read: Kenin downs Kvitova to set up French Open final with teen Swiatek

Djokovic will be looking for his second Roland Garros title, whereas, Tsitipas is the first Greek player to reach the last four in Paris.

If Djokovic wins the French Open, he'll have 18 Grand Slams to his name and will become the first man in half a century to win all four majors twice.

Also read: 'Every time a match gets complicated...' - Carreno Busta accuses Djokovic of faking injury

22-year-old Tsitsipas will be playing in his second semi-final at the majors having also reached the last four at the 2019 Australian Open, has been a strong candidate to win the tournament.

Tsitsipas has clashed with the Serb once before on clay during the 2019 Madrid final, where he had to suffer the loss in straight sets.

In the head-to-head stats, Djokovic wins 3-2 against Tsitsipas.

In the first semifinals match, French Open legend Nadal will face Schwartzman.

Where to watch FRENCH OPEN Semifinals LIVE streaming?

In India, French Open will be broadcasted LIVE on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select 2. The tournament will also be streamed LIVE on Disney+ Hotstar.

What time Semi-Finals are scheduled for?

Semifinals 1 – Nadal vs Schwartzman Live Streaming at 6.20 PM IST

Semifinals 2 – Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Streaming at 9:00 PM IST