/French Open 2026 | Djokovic survives R1 scare but 7th seed Fritz and Raducanu crash out

Novak Djokovic began his quest for a record grand slam title with a hard-fought victory in French Open 2026 round 1 on Sunday (May 24). Djokovic battled past Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 5-7, 7-5, 6-1, 6-4 to enter round two at the Roland Garros. Alexander Zverev also cruised through in straight sets even as seventh seed Taylor Fritz suffered a shock first-round exit. In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka and defending champion Coco Gauff are yet to play the first round but Mirra Andreeva and Belinda Bencic produced plenty of drama and crowd energy in their R1 win.

French Open 2026 men's singles R1

Djokovic once again showed why he remains one of the biggest threats at Roland Garros despite questions over his recent fitness and form. The Serbian star was tested by Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s powerful serve before sealing the contest in four sets to book his place in round two.

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Alexander Zverev also enjoyed a comfortable opening-round win over Benjamin Bonzi in straight sets. However, the biggest shock came when American seventh seed Taylor Fritz crashed out after losing to Nishesh Basavareddy in four sets.

Fritz lost 7(7)-6(5), 7(7)-6(5), 7(11)-6(9), 6-1 against countryman Basavareddy in an epic match which thrilled fans to their core.

French Open 2026 women's singles R1

Mirra Andreeva produced another dominant display while Belinda Bencic moved into the next round without much trouble. Marta Kostyuk’s emotional victory also grabbed attention after the Ukrainian revealed concerns for her family back home following a missile strike near Kyiv.

Emma Raducanu, however, endured a disappointing outing as she crashed out in straight sets against Solana Sierra on a difficult opening day at Roland Garros.

Key results and highlights from French Open 2026 R1