French Open 2023 Final Live: When and how to watch Swiatek vs Muchova final showdown on laptop, mobile

French Open 2023 Final Live: The two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, from Poland, booked her final berth at the Roland Garros after ousting Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-final match on Thursday, June 8. Karolina Muchova, on the other hand, defeated Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first-ever grand slam final. The Czech came from 5-2 down in the final set, saving a match point to win against the Belarusian in the other semifinal match.

While Swiatek, who won the Roland Garros title in 2020 and 2022, got past the likes of Coco Gauff to reach the final, Muchova had to beat top seeds like Maria Sakkari and Sabalenka en route to the final. French Open 2023 Final: Swiatek vs Muchova head-to-head The duo has met only once so far and it was at the 2019 Prague Open, where Karolina Muchova came from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek in the opening round. The match that was contested on clay court ended 4-6,6-1,6-4 in favour of Muchova.