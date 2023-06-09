French Open 2023 Final Live: When and how to watch Swiatek vs Muchova final showdown on laptop, mobile
French Open 2023 Final Live: The final showdown at the Roland Garros will be between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova on Saturday, June 9. Check all the live-streaming details of the upcoming final match of the French Open 2023.
French Open 2023 Final Live: The two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek, from Poland, booked her final berth at the Roland Garros after ousting Brazilian 14th seed Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semi-final match on Thursday, June 8. Karolina Muchova, on the other hand, defeated Aryna Sabalenka to reach her first-ever grand slam final. The Czech came from 5-2 down in the final set, saving a match point to win against the Belarusian in the other semifinal match.
While Swiatek, who won the Roland Garros title in 2020 and 2022, got past the likes of Coco Gauff to reach the final, Muchova had to beat top seeds like Maria Sakkari and Sabalenka en route to the final.
French Open 2023 Final: Swiatek vs Muchova head-to-head
The duo has met only once so far and it was at the 2019 Prague Open, where Karolina Muchova came from a set down to defeat Iga Swiatek in the opening round. The match that was contested on clay court ended 4-6,6-1,6-4 in favour of Muchova.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the Swiatek and Muchova French Open 2023 Final match:
French Open 2023 Final: When is Swiatek vs Muchova's final match?
The French Open women’s singles final match between Swiatek and Muchova will be played on Saturday, June 10.
French Open 2023 Final: At what time the Swiatek vs Muchova match will kick off?
The French Open women’s singles final match between Swiatek and Muchova will kick off at 6:30 pm IST.
French Open 2023 Final: Where is the Swiatek vs Muchova match will be played?
The French Open women’s singles final match between Swiatek and Muchova will be played on Philippe-Cartier Court at the Roland Garros Stadium in Paris, France.
French Open 2023 Final: Where and how to watch Swiatek vs Muchova French Open 2023 Final in India?
The match will be shown live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) - Sony Sports TEN 2, Sony Sports TEN 3, Sony Sports TEN 4 and Sony Sports TEN 5. The match can also be live-streamed using the Sony LIV app or website with a premium subscription.