Frank Lampard confident of ending Chelsea's Premier League slump

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is confident that he has the fighting spirit to bring his club with a developing squad out of the bad phase in the Premier League. After losing five of their last eight matches in the league, Lampard is under the pressure of being sacked.

ALSO READ: 'Don't want to get into this position again': Mikel Arteta on expensive terminations of contracts

The Blues are set to host Luton for the FA Cup clash on Sunday and Lampard is looking at it as an opportunity to bounce back in form.

"I'm a fighter first and foremost, it's how I managed to make a career out of the game as a player," said Lampard. "So when I packed up I could have easily stayed in the media or left football completely, I didn't need to come back in.

"I got in with a desire to be successful, and I didn't have the blinkers on, I knew there would be tough times, there would be things you can't control like you did as a player.

"I love the job, and I love the fact that if there are tough times you can fight your way out of it. And I'm not just talking about me I'm talking about the players now, because at the minute we know we're not firing.

"Coming through a tough time, it's the best feeling in football, it's the best feeling you can possibly have. And it would make this talented squad.

"We're talented, we're young. You look at title-winning groups and they maybe have more of the players you rely on week in and week out who have maybe been there and done it a bit more.

"We're fighting on different levels like that. But at the same time fight is an important word in football, so there's no doubt we have to put a lot of things to the side.

"I don't think it's going to be 4-2-3-1 or 4-3-3 that will win us the games that we need to win in the short-term, it will be the passion and the desire and the togetherness of the team.

"There are a few things we need to get back to, but I'm absolutely confident in that."

There have been many speculations that Thomas Tuchel and Max Allegri could be a potential replacement for Frank Lampard. However, the former Blues legend refuted the rumours.

"As a player here I always wondered, because I wanted to be a manager, I always looked at managers and wondered what tough times looked like," said Lampard.

"I wondered what did they feel like, how was the responsibility different from a player, and what did good times feel like.

"Fortunately in the 18 months I've been here I've managed to go through those different levels.

"I always thought what did the tough times look like, and it's fine. And now I know that all the talk is nonsense. It's only the action that matters. So all I'll control is what's in front of me."