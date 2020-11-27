France's football federation incurs heavy loss due to coronavirus pandemic

The French Football Federation (FFF) incurred a massive loss of $28.6 million since summers due to coronavirus pandemic. Federations' director-general Florence Hardouin told AFP on Friday.

According to Hardouin, the federation was hopeful to compensate some losses if spectators are allowed back into matches early next year.

“Since July 1, we’ve lost about 24 million euros. I don’t think that will worsen further due to Covid because there is hope that stadiums can fill up again in March,” she said.

Hardouin also warned of a need to juggle “the other uncertainty” surrounding the deepening conflict between the Football Professional League (LFP) and Spanish broadcasters Mediapro over the payment of television rights.

Mediapro in 2018, got 80 percent of the TV rights for the French top-flight, Ligue 1, in a deal costing 780 million euros per year between 2020-2024.

After settling its first instalment, the group have refused to pay the 172 million euros owed in October, demanding the price be lowered due to the pandemic.

(Inputs from AFP)