France vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup 2022 Semifinal, match prediction, preview, head to head & lineup

The match marks the first time in the 92-year history of the FIFA World Cup that an African nation, Morocco, will take guard. The champions will be aware that they cannot afford to take the opponents lightly, despite the fact that they are still unblemished in the tournament. Here are all the specifics of the head-to-head and form for the France vs Morocco encounter before of the big match on Wednesday.

France vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 Head to Head

This will be the first competitive match between the two sides, and it will go down in history. The previous 11 meetings between the teams were all friendly contests or friendly cup matches. It is worth mentioning that the two sides will meet for the first time in 15 years, having previously met in a 2-2 friendly match in November 2007. Morocco's sole victory in the fixture occurred in the 1963 A vs B tournament, when they defeated the French side 2-1. They've shared three draws since then, including one at their most recent encounter. Morocco have lost five consecutive matches prior to the 2007 matchup and would be looking for their first win over the opponent in 59 years.

Didier Deschamps' team was one among the early favourites to win the World Cup, and they have so far lived up to the hype. In their first match, they defeated Australia 4-1, and they defeated Denmark 2-1. The dead-rubber encounter against Tunisia, which they lost 0-1 in the last group game, might constitute a red flag. They were back in business in the Round of 16 after beating Poland 3-1 and then England 2-1, when luck was on their side.

Morocco, on the other hand, has been flawless, going undefeated throughout the campaign. They began the World Cup with a goalless draw against Croatia, then went on to win 2-0 and 2-1 against Belgium and Canada, respectively. In the knockout stage, they won the penalty shootout 3-0 and followed it up with a historic 1-0 triumph to advance to the FIFA World Cup's last four.

France vs. Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2022 group standings

Pos Team Pld W D L GD Pts

1 France 3 2 0 1 +3 6

2 Morocco 3 2 1 0 +3 7

France & Morocco knockout stage results at FIFA World Cup 2022

France

Round of 16: France vs. Poland 3-1

Quarterfinal: England vs. France 1-2

Morocco

Round of 16: Morocco vs. Spain 0-0 (Morocco won 3-0 on penalties)

Quarterfinal: Morocco vs. Portugal 1-0

Suspensions so far

France: None

Morocco: Walid Cheddira

France vs. Morocco World Cup Record



France has made a total of 16 appearances with the first in 1930. The team showed its best results in Champions in 1998 and 2018

Morocco has made 6 appearances with the first in 1970. Morocco's best result was in semifinals in 2022

France vs Morocco Predicted Lineup

France: Lloris; Upamecano, Kounde, Varane, T. Hernandez; Rabiot, Tchouameni; Mbappe, Dembele, Griezmann; Giroud

Morocco: Bounou; Saiss, Mazraoui, Hakimi, Aguerd; Ounahi, Amallah, Amrabat; Ziyech, Boufal, En-Nesyri

France vs Morocco date, kick-off time and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal-2 encounter between France and Morocco will take place on Thursday, 15 December. The game will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time. Venue for the clash will be Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor