Four more participants in Australian Open test positive for COVID-19

Australian Open officials on Monday confirmed that four more participants, including an athlete, tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Melbourne.

"All four are associated with the tennis, and they're all tucked away safely in hotel quarantine," Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews told reporters of the new cases.

According to Health Authorities in Victoria state, nine infections have been reported among passengers who arrived on charter flights for the February 8-21 Australian Open and officials said more cases may come to light as testing continues.

Passengers, including 70 players, travelling on three charter flights arranged by Australian Open have been sent into hard quarantine. The athletes are unable to train for 14 days ahead of the year's first Grand Slam.

Others are allowed five hours outside their hotel rooms each day for preparation, in line with arrangements made by organisers Tennis Australia with health authorities.

Players have come up with unique ways to pass time and stay fit in isolation with some hitting balls against a mattress and running sprints in corridors.

"I think the people who tested positive thus far were probably exposed before they got on the flights," Victoria Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

"But it will be the test results in coming days that will give us a picture of whether anyone's had infection transmitted to them on a flight."

The growing infection count has sparked calls from pundits to cancel the Grand Slam.

"It's time to be selfish, time for Victoria to put ourselves first," 3AW radio broadcaster Neil Mitchell said.

"Call off the Australian Open. It's not worth the risk."

Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley said on Sunday the tournament would start as scheduled.

