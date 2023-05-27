Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton comes out in support of Vinicius Jr. for speaking against racism

Seven-time world champion and lone Black driver of Formula One, Lewis Hamilton has come out in support of Brazilian Vinicius Jr. for speaking against the racism the latter experienced at a recent soccer match in Spain.

“It’s devastating to think that in 2023 we’re still seeing these things and hearing these things,” said Hamilton on Thursday ahead of Monaco Grand Prix.

“It really brings up emotions about things that I experienced, whether it’s back in the UK or whether it was when I was racing in Italy or in France or in Spain," he added. "It can be so hurtful the things that people say." Vinicius Jr. racism case The Brazilian signed with La Liga club Real Madrid in 2018 and has, on multiple occasions, been subjected to racist chants including 'mono' which is Spanish for Monkey. The most recent case where the soccer player faced the racist abuse what during Real Madrid's 0-1 loss to Valencia on Sunday.

The game was stopped for several minutes after the player complained about he behaious of crowd. He then shared a long post on Instagram, describing his ordeal and calling Spain a racist country.

"Death wishes, hanged dolls, criminal screams... This is not football. This is inhuman," wrote the Brazilian in his social media post a day after the incident.

Hamilton also shared the post on his Instagram with the caption "standing with you," alongside a Black fist bump emoji. The racer also said that he eventually hopes to visit and support the soccer player at a match. No room for discrimination Hamilton emphasized on need of doing more about the issue in sports as the 'society has no place for discrimination.'

“There is no room for discrimination in society today. Sports need to do more, we all need to continue to do more. If we see it, hear it – we need to do something about it," said the racer.

"I think it’s amazing what so many of these (athletes) that are experiencing that on the pitch are doing in terms of standing tall and standing strong," Hamilton added. "Continuing to be humble in their approach, not being reactive but being responsible when moving forward because they know lots of young kids are watching."

WATCH WION LIVE HERE