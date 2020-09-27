Formula One: Bottas exploits Hamilton's penalties in Russia to reignite title chances

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas has claimed the ninth victory of his career after winning the Russian Grand Prix making his teammate Lewis Hamilton wait to equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix triumphs.

The six-time champion took an extended pit-stop to serve two five-second penalties for irregular pre-race practice starts.

A disgruntled Hamilton, aiming to win and equal Michael Schumacher’s record of 91 Grand Prix triumphs, re-joined in 11th place, but fought back to finish third behind Bottas and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

The three drivers have been on the podium for the sixth time this year. Bottas secured his second win in Russia and second this season.

Sergio Perez came home fourth for Racing Point ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo, who had to take a five second penalty for an infringement, and Charles Leclerc, who was sixth for Ferrari.

Esteban Ocon was seventh for Renault ahead of local hero Daniil Kvyat and his Alpha Tauri team-mate Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon, who was also given a five-second penalty, in the second Red Bull.

Hamilton did not want to talk about his penalty, instead thanking the Russian fans. "A big thank-you to the fans here this weekend – spasibo,” he said. "It’s not the greatest day, but it is what it is.”