From karting circuits in Singapore to the grand racing tracks of Europe, India's Dion Gowda is speeding toward a dream fueled by passion, resilience, and inspiration drawn from his motorsport idol, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Born in Mysuru and raised in Bengaluru, Dion’s journey began early, ignited by his father’s love for motorsport and a fateful karting session on a small track in Singapore. By his ninth birthday, he was already racing, laying the groundwork for a career that now spans continents. Dion, while speaking to WION’s Jatin Verma, opened up on his aspirations.

“My father always had a passion for motorsport. He rallied in India, and that’s where my interest began. I went karting once, always watched F1, and was hooked,” recalled Dion, who is still in his teen years.

His move to the UK opened doors to competing in Asian Championships and eventually racing in the European Regional Championship.

The young racer’s admiration for Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel is evident. “My father was a big supporter of Michael Schumacher, but for me, it was always Hamilton and Vettel. Their performances inspired me to chase this dream,” he says.

Dion’s love for racing isn’t just about speed; it’s the precision, the pursuit of perfection, and the adrenaline rush that keeps him focused. “The margins are so small, and it’s all about finding that extra one per cent. When I’m in the car, I stop thinking about everything else and just focus on the track,” he shares.

I am a big fan of Lewis Hamilton: Dion

Dion’s experience with Prema, a team renowned for grooming F1 stars, has been transformative. “They taught me so much – from honing my driving skills to managing my emotions on and off the track,” he recounts.

Competing in the European Regional Championship, Dion is backed by Jakson Group and is focused on one goal: to excel, one race at a time. “Winning the championship would be a big boost for my career. But for now, it’s about giving my best every race,” he states.

The 17-year-old sees a bright future for Indian motorsport. With initiatives like the Indian Racing League and the construction of new tracks, he believes India will soon produce talented racers. “Interest is growing. In the coming years, we’ll see a significant rise in young Indian racers,” he predicts.

As a steadfast Lewis Hamilton fan, Dion hopes his idol will clinch another championship. “I’ve always supported Lewis, regardless of the team he’s with. Ferrari and McLaren have been strong, but my heart’s with Lewis,” he signs off.