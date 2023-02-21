Formula 1 Pre-Testing 2023 Live Streaming: How to watch F1 pre-testing season 2023 Live, Check full schedule

Formula 1 Pre-Testing 2023: Before the Formula 1 2023 season kickstarts officially, the pre-season testing for the event will begin this week in Bahrain. The newly released cars for the Formula 1 2023 season will take the circuit for the first time from February 23 to February 25. The Formula 1 pre-test comes a week after the teams chose their new liveries and cars for the new season. Formula 1 pre-season testing timings for February 23 are 12:30 PM IST. They are likely to continue until 10 PM. The teams will dedicate the following two days to testing their pristine cars on the tracks within a similar time range. After the Formula 1 2023 pre-testing, the official Formula 1 race will commence at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2023.

Formula 1, or F1, will hold only one pre-season in 2023 instead of two. It implies each team has only three days to warm up before the Round 1 of Formula 1.

Here's everything you need to know about Formula 1 pre-testing 2023, from live streaming details to the full schedule.

Formula 1 Pre-testing 2023: Full Schedule

The Formula 1 pre-testing 2023 will commence on Thursday, February 23 and continue till February 25. Every day, the event will begin around 12:30 PM IST and continue till 10 PM IST. Here is the full schedule for the Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023.

Full Schedule for Formula-1 Pre-Testing Season 2023 Day 1 Feb-23 12:30 PM IST to 10 PM IST Day 2 Feb-24 12:30 PM IST to 10 PM IST Day 3 Feb-25 12:30 PM IST to 10 PM IST

Where will Formula 1 Pre-testing season 2023 take place?

The Formula 1 pre-testing will happen at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain. After the three-day pre-testing event, Round 1 of Formula 1 will begin at the same venue. The Bahrain International Circuit is 5.412 kilometres long. The teams will test their new cars on the allotted days of track action. Moreover, they can run any set-ups, parts, and programmes during the Formula 1 pre-testing.

Formula 1 Pre-Testing Season 2023: Live Streaming Details

Where can I watch Formula 1 pre-season testing 2023?