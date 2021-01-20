Formidable competitors on field, solid partners off it: PM Narendra Modi to Australian PM after Test series triumph

Replying to a congratulatory message by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India and Australia are formidable competitors on the field while being solid partners off it as the duo exchanged messages on social media platform Twitter after India's historic Test series triumph against the Baggy Greens.

Defying all the odds, Team India led by Ajinkya Rahane, defeated a full-strength Australia by three wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane to win Border-Gavaskar Trophy while ending Australia's 32-year unbeaten streak at the iconic venue.

"Congratulations @narendramodi and the Indian Cricket Team on a great win in the test series here in Australia. It was a hard fought contest between the game's best teams and players," Prime Minister Morrison tweeted.

Commiserations to Tim Paine and the Australian Men's Test Team, he said, adding, "They'll be back."

Replying to Prime Minister Morrison, PM Modi tweeted, "Thanks, @ScottMorrisonMP. It was a thrilling series with the best from both the teams on full display."

"India and Australia make for formidable competitors on the field, and solid partners off it," he said.

Showing grit and resilience, Indian team made comeback in a sensational fashion. After going down in Adelaide, the visitors fought back in Melbourne. While the Rahane-led side drew the Sydney Test, they exceeded all the expectations after defeating Australia at their 'fortress' Gabba.

Even Cricket Australia thanked the BCCI through an open letter as the hosts lauded Team India's 'courage and skill' in what will be remembered as one of the best Test series of all-time.

Congratulatory messages flooded social media platforms with fans, former players, current players, pundits wishing Team India after its historic triumph Down Under.

India's next immediate assignment will be a full-fledged home series against England starting from February 5.