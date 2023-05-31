Former Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza announces engagement to Arthur Borges
It all began when Borges approached her on the street and requested a selfie.
Garbine Muguruza, a two-time Grand Slam champion, is engaged to the love of her life Arthur Borges. Not many would know that Borger was her fan (more on that later). Muguruza announced the happy news on Instagram with a happy picture featuring herself and her fiancee. For the caption, Muguruza took reference from the classic film Jerry Maguire. She picked a dialogue from the film. It read, “You had me at ‘Hello’”. The post became an instant hit on social media. People shared fire, red hearts and warmest wishes to Muguruza.
According to Muguruza's interview with HOLA! Spain last week, fate brought her and Borges together during the 2021 US Open in New York City. It all began when Borges, a fan of Muguruza, approached her on the street and requested a selfie. “My hotel was close to Central Park and I was bored, so I thought I should go for a walk,” she said.
Muguruza added, “I go out and I run into him on the street. Suddenly, he turns and says ‘Good luck at the US Open.’ I was left thinking, ‘Wow, he’s so handsome.’”
About her fiancee, the tennis ace added, “He’s a mix, like me. I’m half-Venezuelan and half-Spanish, so we understand each other. We share that feeling of being citizens of the world.”
Garbine Muguruza, once ranked as the world No. 1, took a break from the sport earlier this year. She proudly holds the title of a two-time Grand Slam champion - French Open in 2016, and Wimbledon in 2017.