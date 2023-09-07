Former RCB pacer Mitchell Starc to end IPL exile, confirms return plans for 2024 edition

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mitchell Starc has intended to return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after an eight-year exile. Starc, who was last seen in IPL action in 2015, confirmed his plans for the 2024 edition on Thursday, September 7. Starc was named in Australia’s ODI World Cup squad on Wednesday as they bid for their sixth title in the 50-over format. Starc was also on the cards of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the past but never played a single game.

Starc open to IPL return

"I'm definitely going back in (next) year," Starc told the Willow Talk cricket podcast.

"Amongst other things, it's a great lead up to the T20 World Cup.

"So a good opportunity to see if anyone's interested in the IPL, then lead into the T20 World Cup.

"And it's somewhat of a quiet winter next year … in comparison to this winter, so I think a perfect opportunity to put my name in,” Starc said on his stance on the IPL.

If Starc does make his comeback to the most lucrative cricket league in the world, it will be his first appearance at the marquee tournament since 2015. He last appeared for RCB in the 2015 edition where he scalped 20 wickets having also enjoyed a stellar ODI World Cup that year. He was named Player of the Tournament at the World Cup. In 27 IPL appearances, Starc has scalped 34 wickets with a best of 15/4 while also scoring 96 runs in that period.

Starc’s row with KKR

Over the years, Starc has been skipping the mega-rich IPL format for several reasons including injuries, COVID-19, and national team duties. His engagement with KKR in 2018 sparked a big brawl as he did not play for the franchise despite them splashing A$1.8 million. He had a legal battle with an insurance firm that was settled in 2020.

The veteran pacer is one of the seven players from the 2015 ODI World Cup winning squad that will board the flight for India. Australia will have eyes on their sixth ODI World Cup having won the tournament in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, and 2015. The contingent will be led by Pat Cummins along with experienced players like Steve Smith, David Warner, and Josh Hazlewood among others.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE