Former India spinner reveals reason behind Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma's support for under-fire Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's dry run with the bat has left the whole nation disappointed. The former Indian captain last scored an international ton in late 2019 whereas he failed to touch the fifty-run mark throughout India's tour of England.

While Kohli isn't part of India's ongoing white-ball tour of West Indies, many former cricketers and experts continue to share their views on his indifferent run at the highest level. The latest to join the bandwagon is former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha. Ojha recently revealed the real reason behind head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma's relentless backing of an under-fire Kohli.

“When you talk about Virat Kohli, you have to understand the things he has achieved … they are not normal. Getting those 70 hundreds in a span of about 10 years is outstanding.

"Who are the other players who have done that? Not many. That is the reason why Rohit [Sharma], Rahul bhai [Dravid] and the team are backing him," Ojha pointed out while speaking to Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View.

“They know that if he gets that one knock, things will turn around and suddenly you will see the old Virat Kohli. And when you have that Virat Kohli in your team and you’re going for the T20 World Cup and then the 50-overs World Cup, any team would do anything to get him. I think it’s just a matter of time," Ojha further asserted on Kohli's form.

“See, with cricket, it’s not about mathematics that two plus two is four. You will fail. That’s the beauty of sport. This is Virat Kohli we’re talking about. His conversion rate has been tremendous."

“When you look at Virat’s batting, it is not about the skill or that he’s not timing it well or his fitness has taken a beating. He’s just there, and I think better than others with his work ethic and discipline. The only thing is that maybe mentally he’s a little caught up somewhere. Maybe that’s why he’s been regularly taking breaks," said the former spinner, who is a veteran of 24 Tests, 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is.