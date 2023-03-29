Former India player backs THIS batsman to be part of ODI World Cup squad

The ICC ODI World Cup is just six months away and India being the host country is one of the favourites to win the marquee tournament one more time. Notably, India had won the tournament last time in 2011, hosted jointly by India and Bangladesh.

The Indian squad for the World Cup is more or less confirmed but with injuries to players like Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, and Shreyas Iyer, a couple of spots are still open for discussion. India, in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series tried Suryakumar in the team but he failed miserably. Yadav couldn't open the account as he got three first-ball ducks.

Former India player Nikhil Chopra, however, wants Suryakumar Yadav to be part of India's World Cup squad. Chopra thinks that India will win games whenever Surya will perform.

“What he (Suryakumar) has shown in the last year, scoring more than 1000 runs in T20s with strike-rate of over 180, I hope he makes it to the World Cup squad. When he starts to get runs sky is the limit. When he performs, he will win you games. He bats with a mindset of winning the matches so I just hope that he is a part of the XI and the Indian team persists with him,” said the former cricketer while talking News18 CricketNext.

Chopra said that the team management should persist with Surya and he'll win more games with experience.

“The more he plays, the more he will gain experience and will win more games for the team. To me he is a find we should take care of him and persist with him," he added.

While Surya definitely had a rough patch in the ODIs, he is in purple patch in T20 for over an year now and India would surely want him to replicate his T20 performances which saw him getting to the top of ICC batsmen ranking to ODIs.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE