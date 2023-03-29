IPL 2023: MI skipper Rohit Sharma to take rest in some matches, Surya to lead in his absence: Report

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a couple of days away from the 2023 season and Indian players' workload is something which has been in the news due to rigorous scheduling these days. With India slated to play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final nine days after the IPL finale, it'll be important for players to stay fresh.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma recently said that it is up to the franchises now to manage the workload as they are the owners. Now, as per a report by the media house Indian Express, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit will be taking off from a few matches, keeping the WTC final in mind.

After the WTC final against Australia in June, India are slated to play Asia Cup in ODI format this year in September and then there's the ICC ODI World Cup around October. The schedule is jam-packed and Rohit, who will lead the side in all these tournaments, will use IPL to take some rest in between, as per the report.

In the matches Rohit is resting, Suryakumar Yadav is going to lead the team, claims the same report. Kieron Pollard was the designated vice-captain of Mumbai Indians but after he retired last season, word no. 1 T20I batter Surya definitely fits the bill.

Yadav, however, has been under scrutiny after his three consecutive first-ball ducks against Australia in the recently-concluded three-match ODI series. Australia had won the series 2-1 after losing the four-match Border-Gavaskar Test series 1-2.

It'll be interesting to see how Surya fares in the role of a skipper as he'll be walking into very big shoes. Rohit Sharma is the most successful IPL skipper with five trophies to his name. He led Mumbai to titles in 2013, 2015. 2017, 2019 and 2022.

Mumbai start their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 2.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE