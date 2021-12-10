Former Dutch star wants Frenkie De Jong to leave Barcelona: 'Plays like he has 50 kilos potatoes on his back'

FC Barcelona's struggles over the past few years have been well documented with the club struggling with their finances and failing to make an impact in the Champions League as well as the La Liga. Lionel Messi's departure from the Spanish club this year has further worsened their woes as they have been relegated to the Europa League after failing to qualify for the knockout stage of the Champions League this season.

Barcelona were in a must-win situation in their final Champions League group game against Bayern on Friday. However, they were thrashed 3-0 by the German champions. Barcelona finished third in Group E behind Bayern and Benfica as they were sent to the Europa League.

Frenkie de Jong, who is one of the most talented players in the Barcelona squad at present, has been advised by former Dutch star Ron Vlaar to leave the Spanish club. De Jong has been a pale shadow of his own self at Barca and has struggled to deliver consistently in the midfield.

Former Netherlands defender Vlaar believes De Jong is under immense pressure at Barcelona and plays like someone who is carrying the weight of fifty kilos of potatoes on his back. The Dutchman wants De Jong to leave Barcelona and move to a team like Bayern Munich where he can thrive.

"De Jong now plays football like he has fifty kilos of potatoes on his back. You know what he can bring, but on this team it just doesn't show. I think he's totally out of place right now. A change? To another club? I think Frenkie would play football differently for a team like Bayern," Vlaar said on TV station RTL 7.

While they are out of the Champions League, Barcelona have also struggled in the La Liga so far this season. They are currently placed seventh on the points table with 23 points from 15 games. Arch-rivals Real Madrid are on the top spot with 39 points from 16 matches so far this season.