Former Cricket West Indies boss Dave Cameron joins race for ICC chairman's post

Former Cricket West Indies (CWI) chief Dave Cameron has entered the race to succeed India’s Shashank Manohar as the next ICC chairman. The United States Cricket Hall of Fame recently recommended Cameron to the top post of the ICC.

Cameron is of the view that ICC needs to find a sustainable financial model where teams can earn on the basis of merit. The former CWI president has an interesting take on the sharing of revenues.

"I believe we need to find a sustainable financial model where teams can earn through merit," Cameron, who served as CWI president from 2013 to 2019, was quoted as saying by 'Jamaica Gleaner'.

"The big three India, Australia and England have all the events, the audience and the biggest economy, but the smaller nations have to always be coming back to the ICC for financial support, so what we want to happen is not equal share of revenues, but equitable share," said Cameron.

The former CWI boss will need the backing of another two member boards to stay in the race but it is not clear whether he will receive the backing of CWI chief Ricky Skerritt, who replaced him for the chair while having a public altercation with him.

Manohar will relinquish the post when his term ends this year, paving the way for the new chairman to formally take over the position. The ICC's Annual General Meeting is scheduled at the end of July.

As per reports, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) chief Colin Grave is leading for the top post with BCCI president Sourav Ganguly’s name also being thrown in the scheme of things.

Cameron wants to take cricket to the USA if he becomes the ICC chairman.

"The overall cricket structure needs change and needs to be looked at from different lenses. There is tremendous opportunity in the Americas which has huge economies that are untapped, and we need to look at the cricket world from a different set of eyes," said Cameron.

"We are still trying to fit Test cricket, T20, ODIs and world events into the same 12 months with more teams, and I think there is a way to look at that to create more money with fewer events and to allow more players to participate in the global game."

