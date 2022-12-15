FOR REAL? Karim Benzema set to return for the World Cup final against Argentina: Reports

The Real Madrid star and French forward player, Karim Benzema, could make a homecoming to his team for the FIFA World Cup final match against Argentina on Sunday. Benzema was earlier ruled out of the World Cup after he suffered a thigh injury at the training camp. He then immediately flew back to Madrid for his recovery, after which his name was dropped from the FIFA World Cup.

The 34-year-old suffered a muscle tear and was given a three-week recovery period. He left Doha thinking he would be replaced in the squad. Injuries forced him to miss the tournament alongside other team players, Paul Pogba, Lucas Hernandez, Presnel Kimpembe, N'Golo Kante, and Christopher Nkunku.

After the injury, Benzema wrote on his Instagram, "I've never given up in my life but tonight I have to think of the team, as I have always done. So reason tells me to give my place to someone who can help our squad have a great World Cup."

However, on the eve of France's first match against Australia, manager Didier Deschamps chose not to replace Benzema. Instead of 26, he worked with 25 players in Qatar and led Les Bleus to the final after a 2-0 win over Morocco on Wednesday night.

Benzema is still listed on the official FIFA World Cup squad. And according to new development, the Ballon d'Or winner is back in full training with Real Madrid after some rest and relaxation. Mundo Deportivo hinted that he could return to Qatar before the final.

When asked about the possibility following Morocco's victory, France's manager Deschamps' did not respond directly and only said," I'd like to proceed to the next question".

Benzema has 37 goals in 97 caps for France and was Les Bleus’ top scorer at the 2014 World Cup.

