According to reports, French president Emmanuel Macron visited Morocco's dressing room after the FIFA World Cup semi-final match between France and Morocco. France won the semi-final match 2-0 on Wednesday at the Al Bayt stadium.

Macron told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been the best midfielder in the whole FIFA 2022 tournament.

According to Italian football journalist Fabrizio Romano, Macron visited the rival team's dressing room after full-time and talked to Moroccan players.

Been told France president Emmanuel Macron has visited Morocco's dressing room after the game and told Sofyan Amrabat that he has been "the best midfielfer of the tournament" in front of all the squad.

In the video that surfaced on social media, President Macron can be seen shaking hands and hugging the Moroccan players.

Emmanuel Macron in the Moroccan National Team dressing room

Amrabat, who plays for Fiorentina in Italy’s Serie A, once again flew all over the field in impressive fashion just as he’s done all tournament. Very few defensive midfielders in the world can cover as much ground as Amrabat can with a high level of efficiency, let alone have the technical quality to help in the attacking phases of play on top of it.

Macron sat beside FIFA president Gianni Infantino during the match at Al Bayt Stadium and stood up to applaud after the 2-0 victory.

"I feel very proud of my country. I'm very happy" Macron told reporters after the match. "I want the French to enjoy this simple happiness."

The French leader also paid tribute to the "great" Moroccan team. "The Moroccans have played very well" he added. "I want to tell the Moroccan people they have a great team ... I want to tell them of our friendship."

Though some people are doubting how the French President was allowed to enter the dressing room of the rival team in accordance with the FIFA World Cup rules.

What do we know about the FIFA dressing room rules?

According to the code of conduct of the FIFA World Cup, "Interviews shall not be permitted during the match on the field of play itself or in its immediate vicinity. Interviews with coaches and players shall be allowed upon their arrival at the stadium, subject to their agreement. Post-match interviews ("flash" interviews) shall be conducted after the match in a designated area located between the pitch and the players’ dressing rooms."

It is to be noted that there are no rules as such allowing or disallowing such dignitaries from entering the team's dressing rooms. For now, one can certainly acknowledge the French President's gesture towards the Moroccan side, which will be remembered forever.

