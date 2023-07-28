Football Transfers: Riyad Mahrez leaves Man City for SPL as winger completes $39 million switch to Al Ahli

Algerian winger Riyad Mahrez has officially left Premier League side Manchester City after the winger completed his transfer to the Saudi Pro League on Friday, July 28. Al Ahli have reportedly paid $39 million for the player’s signature as he becomes the latest star to join the mega-rich league. With his exit from the club, Mahrez ended his five-year association with the club having joined from Leicester City in 2017. He joins the likes of Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante, and other top names in the Saudi Pro League.

🏆 x1 Champions League

🏆 x4 Premier League

🏆 x2 FA Cup

🏆 x3 League Cup

🏆 x1 Community Shield

👕 236 apps

⚽️ 78 goals, 59 assists



Mahrez waves goodbye

“Today marks the end of an unforgettable chapter in my life, a five-year journey filled with countless memories. Before leaving, I wanted to thank the board, the manager, and the staff for giving me the chance to prove myself at the highest level.

“To my teammates, both past and present. Sharing the pitch and the dressing room with you has been a pleasure.

“Together, we’ve broken countless records, achieved what seemed impossible and never stopped believing in ourselves during the challenging times we faced. Our last season will forever be remembered in our Club and beyond, and I’m proud to have been a part of it.

“Finally, I wanted to thank you, Cityzens. Thank you for making me feel like a part of your family from day one, and giving me the confidence every time I stepped onto the pitch wearing this shirt. I’ll be forever grateful for your support and your love.

“Today I leave but I will never forget any of you.

“I wish the very best for the Club in the future, until we meet again,” Mahrez wrote in brief letter for the fans.

Mahrez’s remarkable career

Bought from Leicester City in 2017 for $77 million, the winger quickly adapted to the demands at the club and was amongst Pep Guardiola’s first-choice players. He helped the club win the Premier League title on four occasions while winning a domestic treble in 2019 and winning the European and club treble of the Champions League, Premier League, and the FA Cup in 2023.

He scored in the final of the FA Cup win in 2019 and almost led City to the Champions League final in 2022. His goal against Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League semifinal almost saw City through to the final before the home side staged an incredible comeback.

He also scored in the final league game of the season in the 2019 Premier League season against Brighton that sealed the title. City got the better of Liverpool by just a point in an incredible 98-point tussle for the title.

In total Mahrez won four Premier League titles, two FA Cups, three League Cups, 1 Community Shield, and a Champions League title. In total, he made 236 appearances for the side in five years and scored 78 goals along with 59 assists.

