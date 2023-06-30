Football Transfers: Chelsea finally confirm England international's departure, to join THIS champion side
Story highlights
Stefano Pioli’s side was long linked with the England star who has been capped 10 times by England. Loftus-Cheek found playing time very minimum and had spells away from the club on loan. His most notable spell came with Crystal Palace after which he was given his England debut while he was also given first team opportunity by the West London club.
Chelsea have finally confirmed the departure of England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek as he becomes the latest player to take an exit route at Stamford Bridge. He will now apply his trade for Serie A giants AC Milan and will be joined by England teammate Fikayo Tomori at the helm. AC Milan reportedly paid a whopping $22 million for the 27-year-old on Friday. He now joins the likes of N’Golo Kante, Édouard Mendy, and others in high-profile exits.
✍️ Ruben Loftus-Cheek ✍️— AC Milan (@acmilan) June 30, 2023
Official Statement ➡️ https://t.co/80KKI1RSWP
Comunicato Ufficiale ➡️ https://t.co/9QDMajiztn
#ACMQuest #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/clTcDCcTDb
AC Milan confirm arrival
Mount to follow soon
Manchester United have finally agreed to a deal in principle to sign English sensation Mason Mount as the transfer saga is about to conclude. The deal reported to be $76 million will see Mount depart West London as clearout continues for the five-time Premier League champions. Chelsea had rejected three bids for the England star but now it appears that Mount will be heading North to Manchester as Chelsea collect funds for Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer plan.
The deal will see Manchester United pay $76 million upfront and will become the club’s first high-profile signing before the start of pre-season. The club chased Mount since the start of the window and looked out of plans under new boss Pochettino. Earlier this week, United had seen their bid rejected for the 24-year-old, but now the deal appears to be over the line. Mount could join United in the pre-season and could be presented before the end of the week.
Chelsea clearout continues
The deal agreed with United will see another member of the Champions League winning side from 2021 leave the club. Earlier, Kante, Kai Havertz, and Mendy had departed West London. On the other hand, skipper César Azpilicueta is also set to leave the club as manager Pochettino prepares for the 2023-24 Premier League season.
