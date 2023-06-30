Football Transfers: Chelsea finally confirm England international's departure, to join THIS champion side

Chelsea have finally confirmed the departure of England international Ruben Loftus-Cheek as he becomes the latest player to take an exit route at Stamford Bridge. He will now apply his trade for Serie A giants AC Milan and will be joined by England teammate Fikayo Tomori at the helm. AC Milan reportedly paid a whopping $22 million for the 27-year-old on Friday. He now joins the likes of N’Golo Kante, Édouard Mendy, and others in high-profile exits.

AC Milan confirm arrival

Stefano Pioli’s side was long linked with the England star who has been capped 10 times by England. Loftus-Cheek found very minimum playing time and had spells away from the club on loan. His most notable spell came with Crystal Palace after which he was given his England debut while he was also given first team opportunity by the West London club. However, disaster struck in another loan spell where he was relegated to Fulham and was since linked with a move away despite being in the first team.

Mount to follow soon

Manchester United have finally agreed to a deal in principle to sign English sensation Mason Mount as the transfer saga is about to conclude. The deal reported to be $76 million will see Mount depart West London as clearout continues for the five-time Premier League champions. Chelsea had rejected three bids for the England star but now it appears that Mount will be heading North to Manchester as Chelsea collect funds for Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer plan.