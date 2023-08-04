Football Transfers: Bayern Munich issue 24-hour ultimatum to Spurs for Harry Kane deal

Record German champions Bayern Munich have issued an ultimatum to Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur as they try to finalise the deal for Harry Kane. The England captain is in the final year of his contract with the London side and has been subject to transfer ever since the window opened. It is believed that Bayern are willing to pay above $100 million and submitted their final bid on Friday, August 5 while warning Spurs of no further scope for negotiations in the deal.

Bayern issue ultimatum

According to reliable football journalist, Fabrizio Romano Bayern executives are in London to finalise the deal and have submitted a final offer. They have issued an ultimatum of 24 hours and want an answer from Spurs for the Kane deal. According to reports, it will be the final offer from the defending Bundesliga champions, and will not entertain them any further if the offer is accepted.

Tottenham’s stance on the player until now is clear as they intend to start the season with Kane, who is reportedly in line to take over the captaincy of the club from Hugo Lloris. The French goalkeeper is expected to leave the club soon and will hand over the captaincy to Kane once the deal is confirmed.

The next 24 hours will now be crucial for all the parties including Kane and both the clubs. The academy product is the club’s all-time leading goal scorer while he also sits second in the charts for most Premier League goals scored. Currently, with 213 goals in the English top flight, only Alan Shearer has scored more goals in the league.

If Kane does leave Spurs, he might miss out on the record for most Premier League goals, having turned 30 this summer.

The executives from Bayern are also hoping for Kyle Walker's deal to go over the line before the start of the season. Walker is interested in making his switch to Bayern but no deal is yet to be struck between the clubs. The England right-back is still wanted by Pep Guardiola and played a crucial role during Manchester City’s historic treble-winning season.

