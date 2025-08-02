/Tottenham's Europa League captain Son Heung min announces club departure, drops curtains on illustrious spell

Tottenham Hotspur’s Europa League-winning captain Son Heung-min announced his departure from the club on Saturday (Aug 2) after 10 years in North London. Son, who joined Spurs in 2015, enjoyed a glorious spell over a decade, helping the club end a 17-year trophy drought in May as they lifted the Europa League title, beating Manchester United 1-0 in the final in Bilbao. Interestingly, Son chose his native South Korea to announce his departure from the North London side, where he landed for the pre-season tour.

Son announces Spurs departure

"I just want to share information that I have decided to leave this club this summer," Son said. "Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision,” Son said while addressing a press conference in Incheon.

"It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career. The main reason is I have achieved everything I can at Tottenham. I need a new environment for a fresh challenge."

"I spoke with only a few guys, ones I've spent a long time with. They're disappointed but in a respectful way. Obviously I'm very close to Ben and we've spoken a few times about the future. Obviously they respect my decision. It's very hard to tell my team-mates because I probably spend more time with them than my family because we're together five or six hours every day. They were disappointed but also happy for me," said Son.

With Spurs on a South Korea tour, Son’s final match for the club will take place in his home country in what will be a fitting send-off for the forward. Over the decade, Son scored 173 goals in 454 appearances, while also winning the 2021-22 Premier League Golden Boot. He remains the only Asian player to score more than 100 Premier League goals, underlining his status as a legend.

While he may not have won many trophies with Spurs, he was part of Tottenham’s recent golden generation as the club achieved impressive feats. During Son’s spell, Spurs finished runners-up in the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup (twice) and were semi-finalists in the FA Cup twice.

Son has made 454 appearances for Spurs and scored 173 goals. He won the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2021-22 season.