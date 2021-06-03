Football: Simone Inzaghi appointed as head coach of Inter Milan

Serie A champions Inter Milan have announced their new head coach that will replace Antonio Conte on Thursday. Simone Inzaghi has been named the new coach for the team.

"FC Internazionale Milano would like to welcome Simone Inzaghi to the Club, as our new First Team Coach: the Italian manager has signed a two-year deal with the Nerazzurri," read a club statement.

Antonio Conte resigned from the club despite guiding his team to the first Serie A title since 2010. However, the manager decided to leave the club after they were reportedly looking to slash the wage bill by 15-20 per cent and make 70-100 million euros from player sales before next season.

Due to this, Conte could not fulfil his plan to rebuild the team.

Simone Inzaghi bid adieu to Lazio after spending 22 years at the club as a coach and a player last week. He joined Lazio in 1999, winning the Serie A title and three Coppa Italias as a striker before hanging up his boots in 2010.

He started coaching in the capital club's youth sector before taking the first-team job in April 2016, guiding Lazio to the Coppa Italia and two Italian Super Cup successes, as well as leading them to the last 16 in their first Champions League campaign in 13 years this season.

(Inputs from Reuters)