Football: Raphael Varane is ready and he will come to help us to be better, says Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United's player Bruno Fernandes is eager to invite the club's freshest recruit Raphael Varane. Addressing Manchester Evening News, Bruno Fernandes said Raphael Varane will have an immense effect at Manchester United.

He feels Raphael Varane will be a major expansion as the French defender is coming from an incredibly effective team and is accustomed to winning trophies.

ALSO READ: Football: Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk relishing Premier League return after 10-month absence

"As everyone knows he is a big player. As everyone knows when you come to this club you have to make an impact. I think Rapha (Raphael Varane) is ready, he played for one of the biggest clubs in the world in the past, he won many trophies and he will come to help us to be better - but at the same time I think he will be helped from Victor, from H (Harry Maguire), from Phil Jones," he said

Bruno Fernandes has guaranteed everybody at Manchester United will help Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho get comfortable before they can contribute towards the season.

"All of them will help him to settle down in the club, to settle in the country, to the Premier League. We are here to help everyone. Jadon is already an English player, but we are here to help him settle the quickest possible," he added.

Raphael Varane received a warm welcome at Old Trafford yesterday before Manchester United's initial game against Leeds United. He walked out of the tunnel preceding kick-off, holding a Manchester United shirt with the number 19.

ALSO READ: Football: Chelsea not Premier League title favourites, says manager Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United have had a heavenly transfer window this late spring. Aside from Raphael Varane, they have likewise marked winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester United easily beat rivals Leeds United 5-1 in the initial round of the period. The champion of the game was without a doubt Bruno Fernandes. The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick to kick-start the season in an ideal way.