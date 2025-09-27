/Premier League: West Ham sack manager Graham Potter after poor start, Nuno Espirito Santo likely to take over

West Ham United have parted ways with manager Graham Potter after the club made a disastrous start to the Premier League season. On Saturday (Sep 27), West Ham announced the departure of Potter as the club lies in the bottom three, having won only once so far. Potter is now likely to be replaced by Nuno Espirito Santo, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest.

Potter sacked by West Ham

"We believe that a change is necessary in order to help improve the team's position in the Premier League as soon as possible,” a statement from West Ham United read.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"Results and performances over the course of the second half of last season and the start of the 2025-26 season have not matched expectations."

"The board would like to thank Graham and his coaching staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future," the club added.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The club will be making no further comment at this time."

Last weekend's home defeat against Crystal Palace proved the final straw. Potter, who lost five of West Ham's six games this season, was relieved of his duties less than 24 hours after holding his usual pre-match press conference on Friday.

Nuno tipped to take over

Former Tottenham and Wolves boss Nuno was sacked by Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis three weeks ago after the pair fell out over the club's transfer policy. Nuno earned praise for lifting Forest into European competition for the first time in 30 years last season via a seventh-place finish in the Premier League. He also impressed at Wolves, helping establish them in the top-flight before leaving for a turbulent 17-match spell at Tottenham that ended in the sack.