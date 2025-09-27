/Who was the last English football manager to win England's top flight title?

The Premier League season is up and running as Liverpool lead the title race in the early months of the 2025-26 season. The Reds, who secured their second Premier League title, were guided by the excellent Arne Slot as he stamped his authority on English football in his first season. Slot became the latest foreign manager to lift the holy grail of English football, meaning the wait for an English manager to win the top-flight title continues.

Who was the last English manager to win top-flight title?

Over the years, some great managers have won the Premier League title, including Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jose Mourinho and others, but no English manager has ever managed to get their hands on it. In fact, the last English manager to win the top-flight title was in the old version when the Premier League was yet to commence.

Howard Wilkinson was the last English manager to win the top-flight title in England when his Leeds United side piped giants like Manchester United, Liverpool and others in the 1991-92 season. Ever since, the title has not been lifted by an English football manager. Wilkinson’s side clinched the title with 82 points in 42 matches as they won 22 matches, drew 16 and lost only four matches throughout the season.

Which English manager came closest to winning Premier League title?

Ever since Wilkinson’s achievement, Ron Atkinson is the closest to having come to winning the top flight of English football. Atkinson, who managed Manchester United between 1981 and 1986, finished runners-up in the inaugural Premier League season. Since then, Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United came close to lifting the title when they had a 12-point advantage over Manchester United in the 1995-96 season.

However, after a dramatic collapse, Newcastle would finish second and Manchester United would go on to win the title.