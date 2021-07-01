Football: Manchester United set to sign Jadon Sancho from Dortmund in a $101m deal

Manchester United has announced the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. The English footballer will return to his homeland after spending four years with the German club.

The transfer sum for the 21-year-old English forward is £73 million ($101 million). The player is now set to agree on personal terms and under a medical examination before completing the signing with the Red Devils.

A statement from Dortmund released early on Thursday read: "The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited.

"Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented.

"The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System (FIFA TMS)."

Manchester United also released a statement which read: "Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

"The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon’s involvement in the UEFA European Championship."