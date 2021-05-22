Football: Liverpool on the verge of securing top-four finish after Burnley blitzkrieg

No team has been in preferable form over Liverpool since the start of April. Liverpool have basically been remarkable since leaving the UEFA Champions League. Regardless of the various injuries endured by Jurgen Klopp's side, they are as of now on an eight-match unbeaten run.

Liverpool have additionally amazingly won every one of their last four matches in the Premier League, boosting their odds of getting a spot in the best four. They may have begun the mission inadequately, yet they have recuperated splendidly and are on course to complete the season firmly.

Liverpool made Burnley their most recent victims by drifting to a major 3-0 triumph at Turf Moor on Wednesday. The Merseyside outfit set up a great execution to make it four successes from their last four matches in the Premier League.

Liverpool have now beaten Southampton, Manchester United, West Bromwich Albion, and Burnley in continuous games, stunningly scoring 11 goals. They are at long last clicking into full stuff, and their new exhibitions recommend they mean business in the race for Champions League capability.

Liverpool's most recent success over Burnley takes them to fourth place in the Premier League, surpassing Leicester City, who lost to Chelsea on Tuesday.

This is the first run-through in more than a quarter of a year that Liverpool have broken into the best four. They will seal a spot in next season's Champions League in the event that they dominate their last match.

Jurgen Klopp said, as cited by Goal:

"It was a semi-final. We had to win the semi-final and we did. Nothing is decided yet but we improved our position and we have the final. That's what we needed. It's what we deserve because this was a top performance.”"You can't give any chance away against Burnley because of the way they play. They wanted to go for our center-halves but our boys did outstandingly well.”

It has been a challenging season for Liverpool as they are set to end the season without any silverware. However, they can save their season by qualifying for the Champions League.

