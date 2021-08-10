Football: Liverpool defender Andy Robertson out with ligament damage

Reuters
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Aug 10, 2021, 11:23 AM(IST)

Liverpool's Andy Robertson. Photograph:( Reuters )

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson said on Monday he had sustained ligament damage in Sunday's 1-1 friendly draw with Athletic Bilbao.

The injury will rule the Scotland international out of Liverpool's Premier League season-opener at newly-promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

"Scan suggests nothing too major but there’s some ligament damage which will need to mend. I will be grafting every day so I can help the team again sooner rather than later," he said on Twitter.

Andy Robertson limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross.

Liverpool wrapped up their pre-season friendlies with a 3-1 win against Osasuna on Monday.

Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara both made their first pre-season appearances for Liverpool in Monday's match at Anfield.

