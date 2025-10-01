/'Liverpool aren't playing football': Jamie Carragher slams Arne Slot's side after back-to-back defeats

Liverpool legend and former defender Jamie Carragher has taken a dig at the club after they were beaten 1-0 by Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday (Sep 30). The defeat meant the Reds have lost back-to-back games in all competitions, underlining the flaws in the system. According to Carragher, he is not watching a top team and they aren’t playing top football despite beating Arsenal and winning close encounters.

Carragher slams Slot and Co.

"I'm not watching a top team," Carragher told CBS Sports. "Liverpool aren't playing football at the moment, they are playing basketball. It is just end to end and I don't think top teams play like that.

"I expressed that to the manager early on, he'll know that a lot better than me. He is obviously a fantastic manager. But right now Liverpool went from, I would call them a workmanlike team last season, and they have sprinkled a little bit of stardust in terms of the transfers that they have brought in.”

Tuesday’s defeat meant there were more questions than answers for Liverpool as they prepare for a key run of fixtures. Slot’s side faces Chelsea on the weekend and will resume against struggling Manchester United after the international break. Interestingly, four out of five Liverpool wins in the Premier League have come in the final 10 minutes, while their win against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on matchday 1 was also snatched in the stoppage time.

