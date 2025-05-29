Messi, Suarez make merry as Miami thrash Montreal in MLS

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez each scored two goals to spark Inter Miami to a 4-2 Major League Soccer victory over visiting Montreal on Wednesday.

Argentine superstar Messi opened the scoring in the 27th minute and assisted on Suarez's first goal in the 68th minute for a 2-0 edge. Uruguayan star Suarez scored again in the 71st minute before Montreal's Dante Sealy answered in the 74th minute.

Messi struck again in the 87th minute before Victor Loturi pulled one back from the Canadian club two minutes into stoppage time.

Miami jumped to sixth in the Eastern Conference with seven wins and five drawn from 15 matches while East doormat Montreal slid to 1-10 with five drawn.

Miami had lost twice and drawn twice in the past four matches.

"We had to take responsibility for the poor results. It's a matter of correcting to regain confidence," said Suarez, who added the victory "means a lot ... We have to continue to gain confidence in this kind of game."

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was concerned about injuries to defenders Gonzalo Lujan, Tomas Aviles and Jordi Alba.

"We needed to cut the negative dynamic. I'm happy," he said.

"Unfortunately, (the victory) is tarnished by the departure of Gonzalo, Jordi and Toto.

"In the case of Gonzalo and Jordi it was something muscular, which tomorrow we will see how far it is. In the case of 'Toto' it was the ankle that swelled in a stomp. Maybe he could continue. He wanted to continue."

Overall league leader Philadelphia won 2-1 at Toronto as the Union rallied late after Norway's Ola Brynhildsen scored in the 75th minute.

Nathan Harriel netted the equalizer for the Union in the 86th minute and Germany's Kai Wagner scored the game winner two minutes into stoppage time.

The Union improved to 10-3-3 for a league-high 33 points while none of the three clubs just behind them on the table could manage full points, second-place Cincinnati drawing 3-3 with visiting Dallas and third-place Nashville drawing 2-2 at fourth-place Columbus.

