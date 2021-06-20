Football: Kevin De Bruyne says dead feeling in face won't affect his play

Kevin De Bruyne is still struggling with a dead feeling on the left-hand side of his face after a double fracture but said it would not hinder his performance at the European Championship.

Belgium's midfield talisman broke an eye socket and his nose in last month's Champions League final and made a belated entry into Euro 2020 on Thursday, quickly reminding the world of his prodigious talent as he engineered a comeback for his country as they beat Denmark 2-1 in Copenhagen.

The 29-year-old said he had a little sensation on the side of his face and had been told by doctors, who performed minor surgery on his eye socket, it would only disappear after a few months. "It is just a bit irritating," he told a news conference on Saturday.

De Bruyne suffered the injury in a clash with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger as his Manchester City finished on the losing side in Porto.

De Bruyne left the field in tears, and Belgian fans feared it might impact his performance at the Euros.

But the disappointment did not last long, he said.

De Bruyne will start a game for the first time since the May 29 final when Belgium meets Finland in their last Group B match in St Petersburg on Monday (June 21). De Bruyne added he was confident captain Eden Hazard would play a key role in the rest of the tournament has struggled with injuries during the season with Real Madrid.