Football: Goalkeepers unlikely to get exemption from new blue card rule

Football could be set for a major overhaul in the coming days after the International Football Association Board (IFAB) announced the introduction of blue cards on Thursday (Feb 8). The new rule will be an upgrade in the sanction system of football which will see players face time off during the match, temporality handing the opposition team a man’s advantage in a sin-bin system already used in Rugby and Hockey. However, with football being an open passing sport the big question is whether there will be any blue cards sanctions on goalkeepers.

Blue card sanction for goalkeepers

According to the latest report produced by The Telegraph, goalkeepers will not be exempted from the blue cards and will face time out if they receive one. This could result in the goalkeeper sitting out of the match for the described sin-bin period (likely to be 10 minutes). In this scenario, the team at a disadvantage could either play one of the outfield players as a goalkeeper or they can make a permanent substitute.

However, there is no clarity in which situations will the goalkeeper get a blue card as the IFAB is still in discussion on how the new rule will be implemented.

Effects of the blue card introduction

As things stand, red cards remain the highest order of punishment which results in a one, three or more match suspension for the player. Yellow cards remain the second-highest order of punishment and could result in a ban for the player after picking up several during the course of the season. Blue cards are likely to replace yellow cards as the second-highest order of punishment as the player is temporarily sent off rather than being on the field despite receiving a card.