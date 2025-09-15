/French World Cup winning defender Samuel Umtiti calls time on club career

Former France international defender Samuel Umtiti, a World Cup winner in 2018, announced his retirement on Monday. The 31-year-old former Barcelona and Lyon player left Ligue 1 club Lille at the end of last season.

"After an intense career with ups and downs, the time has come to say goodbye... I gave EVERYTHING with passion and I regret NOTHING," Umtiti, whose career had been plagued by injury, said in a post on Instagram.

Born in Cameroon, Umtiti moved to France as a child living with his family in the Lyon where he began his professional career.

Umtiti moved to Barcelona in 2016 winning two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey trophies during his seven years in Spain.

The centre-back was one of the architects of France's 2018 World Cup title, scoring the only goal in the semi-final against Belgium.

He becomes the fifth World Cup winner in Russia to retire, after Raphael Varane, Blaise Matuidi, Adil Rami, and Steve Mandanda.

Umtiti signed for Lille in January 2024 after a loan spell in Italy with Lecce but played very few matches due to repeated injuries and knee surgery.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.