Forgotten hero Isco returns to Spain squad for Nations League last four

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente called up Real Betis midfielder Isco on Monday for the Nations League final four, six years after his last appearance for La Roja. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a superb season with Betis, helping them reach the Conference League final, where they will face Chelsea on Wednesday.

Euro 2024 winners Spain face France in the semi-final in Stuttgart on June 5 before a potential final against Germany or Portugal.

Also read | Xabi Alonso returns to Real Madrid as new manager

Real Madrid's new defensive signing from Bournemouth, Dean Huijsen, who impressed in the quarter-final win over the Netherlands, returns to the squad, while Barcelona midfielders Gavi and Fermin Lopez also make the cut.

Teenage winger Lamine Yamal and playmaker Pedri are the key figures, along with Athletic Bilbao attacker Nico Williams.

Manchester City holding midfielder Rodri was not included despite his recent return to fitness, with Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi set to start at the base of midfield.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David Raya (Arsenal), Alex Remiro (Real Sociedad)

Defenders: Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo), Pedro Porro (Tottenham), Dani Vivian (Athletic Bilbao), Pau Cubarsi (Barcelona), Robin Le Normand (Atletico Madrid), Dean Huijsen (Real Madrid), Alejandro Grimaldo (Bayer Leverkusen), Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

Midfielders: Martin Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Gavi, Fermin Lopez, Pedri Gonzalez, Dani Olmo (all Barcelona), Isco (Real Betis), Mikel Merino (Arsenal), Fabian Ruiz (PSG), Alex Baena (Villarreal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Bilbao), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Samu Omorodion (Porto), Alvaro Morata (Galatasaray)

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.