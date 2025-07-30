/Explained: Why Liverpool could be the new irresistible force in Europe as Alexander Isak nears Anfield switch

It was a sorrowful July 2025 for Liverpool and its fans as the month started with the tragic death of star forward Diogo Jota, and the club went into a state of mourning. Still in the grief of Jota’s death, Liverpool have been in a ‘show must go on’ state as they continue to make headlines in the transfer window with the signings of Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, and now with the potential arrival of Alexander Isak. So are Liverpool the new irresistible force in European football as the defending Premier League champions are set to break the bank yet again?

The irresistible force of Liverpool

Already blessed with a lethal attack, Liverpool’s forward line consists of Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez (unless he leaves) and others. However, adding the attacking talent of Ekitike, Wirtz and Isak, they could have one of the best attacking lines in Europe. Isak has been Newcastle’s best player in the last three seasons, helping the club reach the Champions League on two occasions.

While Luis Diaz is on his way out, Ekitike is already a proven talent in his position. The Frenchman has played a huge role in recent years for Eintracht Frankfurt to help them clinch Champions League qualification. He scored 15 goals and assisted eight further goals to help Frankfurt finish third in the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, Wirtz has already proven himself in the Bundesliga, playing a pivotal role in Bayer Leverkusen clinching their maiden Bundesliga title in 2023-24. In Leverkusen’s title-winning season, he bagged 11 goals and 11 assists, while last season he amassed a tally of 10 goals and 12 assists.

Isak’s numbers also make for significant reading, bagging impressive numbers with Newcastle United over the last three seasons. In the 2024-25 Premier League season, he scored 23 goals and assisted six goals as Newcastle sealed Champions League qualification for the second time in three seasons.

Combining the above trio with the strength of Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s attacking third could be the best in the business.

While Manchester City and Real Madrid showed flaws in the final third last season, Liverpool could only get better with every deal done. Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain can potentially challenge the threat of Liverpool, but the Reds’ dominance can’t be denied. Interestingly, they were the most in-form team in the Champions League last season until the league phase, when they notched seven wins in eight matches. Their 86 goals in the 2024-25 season was also the best tally for any team in England’s top flight.