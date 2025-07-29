/Wanted to join a club that ranks among the top three in the world: Florian Wirtz on joining Liverpool

Ahead of the Premier League 2025-26 season, Liverpool's new signing reflected on his transfer to the English side and said it was an easy decision to make as he wanted to join the club that ranks among the top three in the world. The German footballer was signed by Liverpool from Bundesliga team Bayer Leverkusen. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder will be reunited with former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong.

"I feel very happy and proud. It’s finally done — something I have been waiting for a long time. I’m really happy. I felt it was the right moment in my career to take the next step. I wanted to join a club that ranks among the top three in the world, and in my opinion, Liverpool is one of them," Wirtz was quoted saying on JioHotstar. "I saw myself in the best hands at Liverpool and was truly convinced by the people here, the club’s vision, and what it offers me. Ultimately, it was an easy decision to make," he added.

The German player also expressed his appreciation for the support he has received from the Liverpool's fans. He said, “I would say thank you for the support. I have seen on Instagram and elsewhere how much they wanted me to join. I’m really looking forward to playing in front of them and achieving great things together. I’m very happy and sorry for the long wait.”