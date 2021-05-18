Football: Eric Cantona joins Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry in Premier League Hall of Fame

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has been inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame on Tuesday as the former France international joins the likes of Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry in the iconic list.

Cantona said he is “proud” but “not surprised” to be inducted into the English Premier League Hall of Fame.

Cantona started his career in England at Leeds and went on to switch bases to Manchester United. He has 70 goals under his belt in 156 Premier League appearances with four titles in five season for the Red Devils. Furthermore, he played a crucial role in Leeds winning the last-ever First Division title in the 1991-92 season.

"I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised," said Cantona on learning of his accolade.

"I would've been surprised not to be elected! I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.

"We won and it was the football I dreamed about because Manchester United, it's a club where they want to win things but in a good way."

Cantone is one of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to have received the most combined votes from the public and Premier League Awards Panel. The next five inductees into the English Premier League Hall of Fame will be announced over the next three days.

The Hall of Fame was launched in April to "recognise and celebrate the exceptional skill and talent of players who have graced the League since its inception in 1992".

A fans' vote closed on May 9, while to be eligible, players must have been retired by August 1, 2020. Only a player's Premier League career was considered.